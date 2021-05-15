Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $4,820,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $172,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. David Loasby boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $216.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $146.26 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

