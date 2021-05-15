Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.74 and a 200 day moving average of $232.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

