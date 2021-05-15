Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

Unilever stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

