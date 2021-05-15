Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

