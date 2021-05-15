Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 4,109 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $44,524. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

