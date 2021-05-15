Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 548 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $393.00 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.64 and a 200-day moving average of $396.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

