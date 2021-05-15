Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $4,264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 521,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $873,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

