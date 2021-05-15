Atlas Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 99.8% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $1.21 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00095178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00542284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00235003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.48 or 0.01177984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.72 or 0.01213695 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

