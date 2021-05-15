Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATOS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 24,142,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,776,986. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.