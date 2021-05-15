Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ATOS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 24,142,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,776,986. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.34.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.