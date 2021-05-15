Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ATC opened at $22.22 on Friday. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

