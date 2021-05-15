AtromG8 (AG8) Price Tops $0.0601 on Major Exchanges

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 34% against the dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $134,832.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.15 or 0.00518744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00233088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005048 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.81 or 0.01143095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.54 or 0.01228222 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

