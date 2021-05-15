Attila (ATT) Trading 31.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Attila has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $98.09 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00088064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.61 or 0.01105309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00114045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

