Auctus (AUC) Price Down 35.3% Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $81,999.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00086394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.25 or 0.01114896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00113662 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,765,365 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

