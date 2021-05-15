Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACB. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$9.79.

Shares of ACB opened at C$8.29 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$26.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.22.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

