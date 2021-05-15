Aurora Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $35.24 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00083236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.50 or 0.01114607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00113551 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

