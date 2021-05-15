Avalanche Price Hits $35.84 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.62 billion and $606.71 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $35.84 or 0.00074105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00329397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,077,134 coins and its circulating supply is 128,911,099 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.