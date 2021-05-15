Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
