Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

