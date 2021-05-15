Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.80 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $135,527.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.01124562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00061025 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.