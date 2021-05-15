Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 25,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,345. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $617,137.38.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

