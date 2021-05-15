B. Riley Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.48 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

