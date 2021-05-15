Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.24% of Badger Meter worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

BMI stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

