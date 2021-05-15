Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.97.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

