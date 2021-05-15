bAlpha Price Down 52.4% This Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 52.4% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $337.02 or 0.00704620 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,214 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

