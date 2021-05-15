Banano (BAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $846,176.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $52.99 million and approximately $846,176.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00534936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089255 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020280 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00233405 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,252 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,883,907 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

