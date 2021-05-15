Banano Market Cap Hits $53.14 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Banano has a market cap of $53.14 million and $844,763.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00570390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00089936 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019917 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00238861 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,252 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,883,907 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

