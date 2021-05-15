Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.87 on Friday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $904.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

