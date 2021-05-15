Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

