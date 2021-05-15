Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.49% of Banco Macro worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 301,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 20,815.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

