Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

