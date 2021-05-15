Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.3% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 30,932,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,689,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

