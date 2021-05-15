Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.10. Bank of China shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 26,657 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

