Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 81,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $471.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

