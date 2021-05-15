Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Boosted by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 1.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

BMO stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $99.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

