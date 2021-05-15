Bank of Stockton Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

