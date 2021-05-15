Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC reduced its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 271,712 shares during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education makes up 6.0% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BNED opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $346.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

