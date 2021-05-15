Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

TSE ABX opened at C$29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

