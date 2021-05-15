Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $597.18 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.91 or 0.01117552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,731,132 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.