Basic Attention Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $561.84 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $561.84 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,731,132 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

