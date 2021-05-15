BASIC Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. BASIC has a total market cap of $34.90 million and approximately $552,288.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00088064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.61 or 0.01105309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00114045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00060698 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

