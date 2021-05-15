Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Bausch Health Companies worth $28,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

