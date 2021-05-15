Beacon Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $37,248.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00004114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003931 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,769,850 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

