Beam Market Cap Achieves $122.33 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. Beam has a market capitalization of $122.33 million and approximately $31.18 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002810 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000981 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 88,075,520 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

