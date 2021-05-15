Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.