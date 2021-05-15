Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 17,956 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $382.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $258.56 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.