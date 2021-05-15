Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 40,668 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 7.52% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMP opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.