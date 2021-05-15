Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 239,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 188,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

