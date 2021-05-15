Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 621,570 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 621,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,365,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

