Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $171.68 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.