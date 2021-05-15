Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 94,579 Shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 277.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,579 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

OUSA opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

