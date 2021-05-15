Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,543 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 256,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,144 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,833,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 297,427 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

